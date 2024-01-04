News
Kohli, Gill, Shami nominated for ODI Cricketer of Year 2023

Kohli, Gill, Shami nominated for ODI Cricketer of Year 2023

January 04, 2024 18:07 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2023 match in Pune on October 19, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami feature among the ODI Cricketer of the Year nominees as The International Cricket Council revealed the second batch of shortlists in the ICC Awards 2023 on Thursday.

The young Gill spent a lengthy time atop the ICC ODI batter rankings in 2023, scoring an impressive 1584 runs during the calendar year and picking up two Player of the Month Awards along the way.

 

Competing alongside Gill for the ODI honours is Kohli, fresh from his Player of the Tournament spell at World Cup 2023. Kohli, who is a two-time Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy winner and three-time ODI Cricketer of the Year, scored six ODI centuries in the twelve-month period -- more than any other player.

Strike bowler Shami also features, having taken the third most ODI wickets during the year (43), and after producing an array of scintillating displays during World Cup 2023 in which he was top wicket-taker. Completing the shortlist is New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who also enjoyed a stellar year with the bat, recording 1204 runs and posting five centuries for the Blackcaps in 2023.

