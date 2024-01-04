Is Cummins Australia's greatest after Sir Don Bradman?

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan said that Pat Cummins will be just behind Don Bradman as one of the greatest. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Australian skipper Pat Cummins will be remembered as Australia's greatest cricketer after batting great Don Bradman because of his brilliant numbers and performances.

Cummins continued his red-hot form with his third successive five-wicket haul during Australia's third and final Test of the series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"I saw a bit of DK Lillee (Dennis Lillie), but I think Pat Cummins," Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

Vaughan said that Cummins has atleast five to seven more years to play, with the skipper being just 30 currently. He said that after a few years, Cummins will be just behind Bradman as Australia's greatest cricketer.

"I do not think he is ever going to surpass Sir Don, but I think Pat Cummins is going to be Australia's greatest cricketer after Sir Don. I honestly think he is that good. His bowling. His captaincy. His numbers. He has five to seven years left to play."

"I honestly think he is that good that we will be talking about him in a few years as being just behind Sir Don Bradman as the greatest Australian cricketer," he concluded.

2023 will be remembered as the year of skipper Pat Cummins, as the silent, smiling Australian assassin guided the multi-time World Cup-winning side to numerous memorable championship title wins.