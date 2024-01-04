News
3rd Test PIX: Bumrah pockets six as South Africa bowled out for 176

Source: PTI
January 04, 2024 15:54 IST
Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. 

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79 to win the second Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India had lost the first Test in Centurion and a victory will help them draw the two-match series.

 

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Aiden Markram struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls to lead home team's fightback.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India's pace spearhead Bumrah bowled beautifully after the opening day's play saw a staggering 23 wickets fall on a very quick Newlands surface that is offering inconsistent bounce.

India had collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session of day one after skittling out South Africa for 55.

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's David Bedingham. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa were 62 for three overnight, trailing by 36 runs.

 

Source: PTI
