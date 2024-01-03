PHOTOS: Siraj's Six To Savour!

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's 6/15 is the third best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa. All Photographs: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj took a career-best 6/15 as India bundled out South Africa for 55 inside a session on day one of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.



Led by the superb Siraj, India's seamers found the right line and length from the start as they ran through the home team’s batting line-up in 23.2 overs.

India's seamers were able to get movement off the wicket, but there was also variable bounce at a venue where there has been some low scores. New Zealand were bowled out for 45 in 2013 and Australia for 47 in 2011.

South Africa’s previous lowest innings total against India in Tests was 79 at Nagpur in 2015. At home it was 130 at the same Newlands venue in 2018.



Siraj was impeccable with his line outside off-stump as he drew several batters into errors with enough movement to claim the edge -- backed up by superb catching behind the stumps.



A look at Siraj's six-wicket haul on Day 1:





Siraj claimed the early wicket for India when he got Aiden Markram (2) caught at second slip in the fourth over.





South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who hit a match-winning century in the first Test, didn't last long either as he was bowled off an inside edge for four.





Left-hander Tony de Zorzi became Siraj's third victim of the innings. He got a thin edge off a full delivery down the leg side and was taken by wicketkeeper KL Rahul for two.





David Bedingham (12) looked the one batter who was composed at the wicket before he misjudged a Siraj delivery that leapt off the surface and he was grabbed at slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal.





Siraj completed his five-wicket haul when he had Marco Jansen caught behind for a duck as he pushed away from his body.





The wickets continued to tumble at Newlands as Siraj ripped through the South African line-up. He claimed his sixth wicket of the innings inside nine overs when Kyle Verreynne got an edge trying to slash it square and was taken by Shubman Gill in the slips.



Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) polished off the remaining wickets as South Africa were bowled out for their lowest test total since 1932 after they had elected to bat.



Siraj's 6/15 is the third best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa.