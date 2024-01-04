News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If someone went for a dump...'

'If someone went for a dump...'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 04, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri's hilarious reaction to India's collapse! Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
 

Records tumbled on the opening day of the second India-South Africa Test. After the sensational Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul saw the hosts collapse for 55, India looked in control of the second Test.

Going steady at 153/4, it was India's turn to suffer an embarrassing collapse. Lungi Ngidi was the architect of the collapse as India went from 153/4 to 153 all out!

The Men in Blue lost six wickets for no runs in 11 balls! India's collapse stunned both fans and commentators.

Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, summed up the collapse in an epic one-liner.

'Yes 153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!' Shastri exclaimed.

'Or a drink, or whatever they have gone for. If they turned away from the game for a little bit,' Pommie Mbangwa added as the commentators enjoyed a laugh at the expense of the Indian team.

Take a look at how social media reacted to Shastri's comment:

 

 

&

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Siraj's Six To Savour!
PHOTOS: Siraj's Six To Savour!
How father's death toughened India's pace ace Siraj
How father's death toughened India's pace ace Siraj
'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first'
'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first'
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Watch: Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds
Watch: Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds
Guess How Many Crores Shah Rukh Made?
Guess How Many Crores Shah Rukh Made?

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IND vs SA: Records tumble on chaotic Day One

IND vs SA: Records tumble on chaotic Day One

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances