'If someone went for a dump...'

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri's hilarious reaction to India's collapse! Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Records tumbled on the opening day of the second India-South Africa Test. After the sensational Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul saw the hosts collapse for 55, India looked in control of the second Test.

Going steady at 153/4, it was India's turn to suffer an embarrassing collapse. Lungi Ngidi was the architect of the collapse as India went from 153/4 to 153 all out!

The Men in Blue lost six wickets for no runs in 11 balls! India's collapse stunned both fans and commentators.

Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, summed up the collapse in an epic one-liner.

'Yes 153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!' Shastri exclaimed.

'Or a drink, or whatever they have gone for. If they turned away from the game for a little bit,' Pommie Mbangwa added as the commentators enjoyed a laugh at the expense of the Indian team.

Take a look at how social media reacted to Shastri's comment:

