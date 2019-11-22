Kohli fastest to 5000 Test runs as captain

November 22, 2019 19:45 IST

IMAGE: Kohli is the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli, on Friday, became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata.

As captain, Kohli was also the quickest to 4000 Tests runs (65 innings). He is the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark.

Australian great Ricky Ponting had taken 97 innings to complete 5000 runs as captain, ahead of West Indian legend Clive Lloyd (106 innings), South African Graeme Smith (110), Australian Allan Border (116) and New Zealand's Stephen Fleming (130.)