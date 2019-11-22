News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Mamata, Hasina inaugurate historic pink ball Test

PIX: Mamata, Hasina inaugurate historic pink ball Test

November 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal ring the bell to mark the start of play at the iconic Eden Gardens. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day/Night Test, in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

 

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee, gifts a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Both the teams are playing their first Test with the pink ball.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar with Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greet the players and officials before the start of play. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12.58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Mamata Banerjee

 

Source: ANI
