PIX: Mamata, Hasina inaugurate historic pink ball Test

November 22, 2019 16:41 IST

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal ring the bell to mark the start of play at the iconic Eden Gardens. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day/Night Test, in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee, gifts a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Both the teams are playing their first Test with the pink ball.

IMAGE: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar with Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greet the players and officials before the start of play. Photograph: CAB/Twitter

Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12.58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.