PIX: Mamata, Hasina inaugurate historic pink ball Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day/Night Test, in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens on Friday.
Both the teams are playing their first Test with the pink ball.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.
Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12.58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
More from rediff