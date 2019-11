SpiritOfCricket: Indian physio attends to Bangladesh's Nayeem

November 22, 2019 18:26 IST

IMAGE: Indian physio Patel examines Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan. Photograph: BCCI

The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Hasan was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery. Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running to the middle to check on the Bangladesh batsman.

Then, physio Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest".