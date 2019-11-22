News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Das concussed, Mehidy comes in as substitute

Das concussed, Mehidy comes in as substitute

November 22, 2019 17:16 IST

Liton Das

IMAGE: Liton Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan came in as concussion substitute after wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was hit by a snorter from India pacer Mohammed Shami on the opening day of the Day/Night Test.

However, Mehidy, an off-spinner, will not be allowed to bowl as per the concussion substitute rule. Mehidy, though, did not last long as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for just eight runs.

 

Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head at the stroke of lunch at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Friday.

Trying to play a pull short off a Shami bouncer, the heavily-lacquered pink ball blazed in and hit his helmet in the forehead region in the third ball of the 20th over. He was batting on 16 then.

The physio rushed in, conducted a test and he continued batting, responding with a boundary in the next delivery.

Das hit another boundary in the next over off Ishant and added nine runs before complaining of discomfort. He was next seen walking off the field after a long conversation with the umpire, forcing the end of the first session with the score reading 73 for six.

Das' like-for-like substitute Saif Hassan is down with a (split webbing) injury, forcing the visitors to opt for Mehidy as concussion substitute.

According to the protocol, a proper medical report has to be submitted to the match referee for a concussion substitute. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
