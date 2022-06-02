Kohli Chills With A Cuppa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli looked totally relaxed as he enjoyed a cup of coffee at home.

Kohli is enjoying a break after a gruelling two-month schedule at IPL 2022.

The former India captain has been rested for this month's five-match T20I series against South Africa, but will join the Test regulars including Captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah when they fly to England on June 15 for the one-off Test at Edgbaston from July 1-5.

Kohli is making the most of family time with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, who will be 17 months old on June 11.

'Peaceful morning with a cup of coffee,' Virat captioned his Instagram story.