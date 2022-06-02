News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Chills With A Cuppa

Kohli Chills With A Cuppa

By Rediff Cricket
June 02, 2022 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli looked totally relaxed as he enjoyed a cup of coffee at home.

Kohli is enjoying a break after a gruelling two-month schedule at IPL 2022.

The former India captain has been rested for this month's five-match T20I series against South Africa, but will join the Test regulars including Captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah when they fly to England on June 15 for the one-off Test at Edgbaston from July 1-5.

Kohli is making the most of family time with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, who will be 17 months old on June 11.

'Peaceful morning with a cup of coffee,' Virat captioned his Instagram story.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Dom's Take: Hardik, Gujarat Titans Rule!
Dom's Take: Hardik, Gujarat Titans Rule!
WATCH: Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey
WATCH: Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
'KK's ability to sing was Godsent'
'KK's ability to sing was Godsent'
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY
Saiee-Adivi Sesh watch Major
Saiee-Adivi Sesh watch Major

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

Dipika's Sweet Wish For DK

Dipika's Sweet Wish For DK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances