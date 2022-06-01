News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey

Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey

By Rediff Cricket
June 01, 2022 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin hugs Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted signing team-mate Jos Buttler's jersey in the dressing room after the IPL 2022 final. In fact, the entire Rajasthan Royals team signed the star opener's shirt.

In a short video clip posted by the Royals, the Englishman is seen requesting Ashwin for his signature.

Ashwin then signs two memento jerseys for Buttler with a smile. Before leaving the bio-bubble, the Orange Cap holder was collecting the signatures of his team-mates to carry home memories of this IPL season which he dominated like a colossus.

Video: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

 

 

During IPL 2019, Ashwin and Buttler were involved in a controversy after the then Punjab Kings spinner 'Mankaded' Buttler. An unpleasant verbal exchange followed.

Three years later, the Rajasthan Royals signed up Ashwin and the former adversaries found themselves in the same team. Buttler and Ashwin were part of some good moments this season, both on and off the field.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
Nadal unsure about future post French Open
Nadal unsure about future post French Open
#RIP KK: 'The voice of love has gone'
#RIP KK: 'The voice of love has gone'
'She was killed 1 day after transfer to safer area'
'She was killed 1 day after transfer to safer area'
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Remember The Titans!

Remember The Titans!

Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI

Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances