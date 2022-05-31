IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle

Gujarat's historic IPL triumph was courtesy some superb performances from proven match-winners Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and David Miller.

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Lockie Ferguson and Rahul Tewatia among others also chipped in for the Titans with vital contributions at crucial stages.

Former champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders fell by the wayside in the league stages as their stars struggled to impose themselves in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 saw many top players failing to justify their huge price tags with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kieron Pollard and Ravindra Jadeja failing to inspire their teams.

A look at the big stars who failed in IPL 2022:

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma endured his worst IPL, scoring just 268 runs in 14 games without a single half-century. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard, one of four players the Mumbai Indians retained before the IPL players auction, struggled to find his bearings. The West Indian tallied 144 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 107 before he made way for youngsters in the team.

IMAGE: Except for his 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah had nothing else to show. He finished with 15 wickets from 14 games, going wicketless in half of those games.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struggled throughout the tournament except for his match-winning knock in the Eliminator game against the Lucknow Super Giants. He finished with 341 runs in 16 games at a lowly strike rate of 115 including three golden ducks.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was one of three players RCB retained ahead of this year's auction, but he managed just nine wickets in 15 games and conceded runs at above 10 per over.

IMAGE: Handed the CSK captaincy two days before the start of the tournament, Ravindra Jadeja struggled to cope as his team failed to make the play-offs.

He handed the captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni before an injury ruled him out of the final games.

Jadeja scored 116 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 118 while picking up just five wickets.

IMAGE: Another player apparently bogged down by captaincy, Rishabh Pant could not convert his starts and finished with 340 runs from 14 games, without a single half-century.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer failed to replicate his fine showing from IPL 2021.

KKR tried in vain to get Iyer back to form as they shuffled him around from opener to middle order and back to opener, but he could not get his form back.

One of the four players KKR retained before the auction, Iyer scored 182 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 107.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy, another player KKR retained, managed just six wickets in 11 games and went for plenty, conceding at above 8.5 runs per over.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins began IPL 2022 with a 14-ball fifty against the Mumbai Indians, but managed just seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.68.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Skipper Mayank Agarwal went through bad form as opener before he was shifted to the middle order. He finished with 196 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 122.

IMAGE: Captain Kane Williamson failed to inspire Sunrisers Hyderabad. He struggled big time, finishing with 206 runs in 13 matches at a lowly strike of 93.