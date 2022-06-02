News
Dipika's Sweet Wish For DK

By Rediff Cricket
June 02, 2022 09:34 IST
DK

Photograph: Dipika Pallikal/Instagram
 

Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 37th birthday on June 1. Wishes poured in from all quarters for DK, who is making a return to the India team after two years.

Dipika Pallikal

The most special birthday wish, of course, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore finisher came from squash star Dipika Pallikal, who noted, 'Happy Birthday to my Everything @DineshKarthik'.

Dipika posted a couple of pictures of DK's birthday celebrations. The first has the husband-wife enjoying the big day. In the second, the birthday boy is seen cutting a cake with the number 37 on it.

Dipika and DK are holding their twins, Kabir and Zian, born last September. As is the norm these days with newly minted parents, the boys's faces are hidden beyond hearts.

