Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 17, 2024 19:47 IST
Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/X.com

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is poised to take on a significant new role, as the BCCI is keen to appoint him as the head coach of the India men's cricket team following Rahul Dravid's tenure, which concludes after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir, currently mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has been approached by the BCCI to gauge his interest.

Despite his lack of formal coaching experience at the international or domestic level, Gambhir has successfully led coaching staffs at IPL franchises, guiding teams to playoffs consistently.

 

Further discussions are expected after KKR's IPL 2024 campaign concludes.

The application deadline for the India head coach position is May 27, just a day after the IPL final.

Dravid has informed the BCCI of his decision not to seek another tenure.

Last week, the BCCI posted an advertisement seeking applications for the India men's head coach position, which will cover all three formats for a duration of three and a half years, starting from July 2024 until December 2027.

REDIFF CRICKET
