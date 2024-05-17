'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'

IMAGE: Ahead of IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously dropped from MI's captaincy and replaced by Hardik Pandya who was brought back into the squad from the Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI
The curtains will come down on Mumbai Indians' season of struggles -- on and off the field -- as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their final home game at the Wankhede on Friday.
Captain Hardik Pandya's struggles with his performances have reflected in the team's showing -- MI were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and are currently in the last spot with 8 points after 13 games.
Hardik has scored just 200 runs in 12 innings at an average of 18.18 and has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches, at an average of 10.58.
SEE: Hardik Pandya says his captaincy is simple. Video: Kind courtesy Star Sports/X
Speaking of his captaincy, Hardik told Star Sports: 'My captaincy is simple. The mantra is to give team-mates the confidence, belief and the love. I am not result-oriented, but approach-oriented.'
'Hardik has really got to really step up in the last game and exert his dominance. The T20 World Cup is not too far away and he has to hit his straps, especially with the bat,' Shane Watson said on Jio Cinema.
'They (Mumbai Indians) have been very disappointing this season. With the calibre of players that they have got in their unit, in front of their home crowd, they would want to put up a big show for their home fans and me,' Watson.
MI won their 5th and last IPL title in 2020.