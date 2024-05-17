'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'

IMAGE: Ahead of IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously dropped from MI's captaincy and replaced by Hardik Pandya who was brought back into the squad from the Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

The curtains will come down on Mumbai Indians' season of struggles -- on and off the field -- as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their final home game at the Wankhede on Friday.

Captain Hardik Pandya's struggles with his performances have reflected in the team's showing -- MI were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and are currently in the last spot with 8 points after 13 games.

Hardik has scored just 200 runs in 12 innings at an average of 18.18 and has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches, at an average of 10.58.