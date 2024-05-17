Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bowls in the nets. Photograph: RCB/X

Saturday's 2024 showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is heating up, not just with traditional preparations, but with some surprising developments in the nets!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted bowling off-spin during CSK's net session. Dhoni has never bowled in an IPL match.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Then RCB shared an image of Virat Kohli warming up in the nets, not with a bat, but a ball!

Kohli last bowled during the World Cup 2023 game against The Netherlands. The post captioned, 'Wrong footed in-swinging menace'.

The unexpected bowling practice sessions by Dhoni and Kohli add another layer of intrigue to the high-stakes encounter.

Will these surprise bowling strategies come into play during the game?