Laxmi Goud, her son and daughter have created a Ram Mandir on Mumbai's Juhu beach.

Laxmi has been creating sand art for the last 25 years. This sand shrine, which measures 12 feet by 10 feet, was created in three days.

All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A close-up of Lord Ram's face.

IMAGE: Laxmi Goud gives finishing touches to the Ram Mandir.

IMAGE: Finishing touch to the Ram Mandir on Juhu beach.

IMAGE: People click selfies at the Ram Mandir on Juhu beach.

IMAGE: People gather to view Laxmi Goud's art.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com