News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach

Ram Mandir On Juhu Beach

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 21, 2024 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Laxmi Goud, her son and daughter have created a Ram Mandir on Mumbai's Juhu beach.

Laxmi has been creating sand art for the last 25 years. This sand shrine, which measures 12 feet by 10 feet, was created in three days.

 

IMAGE: A close-up of Lord Ram's face. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Goud gives finishing touches to the Ram Mandir.

 

IMAGE: Finishing touch to the Ram Mandir on Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: People click selfies at the Ram Mandir on Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: People gather to view Laxmi Goud's art.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open
Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open
Security Net Tightens Over Ayodhya
Security Net Tightens Over Ayodhya
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
'Sania legally separated from Shoaib for months'
'Sania legally separated from Shoaib for months'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Lataji wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'

'Lataji wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'

Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple

Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances