Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Marathon runners on the Bandra-Worli sea link.

The Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday embraced the spirit ahead of Monday's pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Runners, carrying saffron flags featuring Lord Ram's image, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at the marathon.

The Mumbai Marathon organising committee amplified the enthusiasm by playing the song Bharat Ka Bachcha Bachcha Jai Jai Shri Ram Bolega.