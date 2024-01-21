News
Rediff.com  » News » Ram temple in Ayodhya, as seen from space

Ram temple in Ayodhya, as seen from space

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2024 20:53 IST
The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space.

Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by ISRO on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.

 

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station and the pious Sarayu river.

The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
