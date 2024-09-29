News
Home  » Cricket » Kanpur Test: No rain but no play on Day 3

Kanpur Test: No rain but no play on Day 3

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 29, 2024 14:59 IST
Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Brown inspect the outfield.

IMAGE: Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Brown inspect the outfield on Day 3 of the second Test in Kanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

For the second day in a row, play was washed out without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday.

The start of play on the third day was delayed because of a wet outfield caused by overnight rain as the umpires conducted a couple of inspections.

The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

IMAGE: For the second in a row, play was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photograph: BCCI

Even though there was no rain on Sunday and the sun shining bright when the umpires came out for inspection at 2pm IST, the outfield had quite a few damp pitches which were ruled unfit for play.

 

In the absence of a proper drainage system in the outfield, the ground was not ready for play despite there being no rain on Sunday.

The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

IMAGE: The Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Nearly eight sessions have been lost in the second Test so far with only 35 overs bowled on the opening day.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

REDIFF CRICKET
