Kanpur Test: No rain but no play on Day 3

For the second day in a row, play was washed out without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday.
The start of play on the third day was delayed because of a wet outfield caused by overnight rain as the umpires conducted a couple of inspections.
Even though there was no rain on Sunday and the sun shining bright when the umpires came out for inspection at 2pm IST, the outfield had quite a few damp pitches which were ruled unfit for play.
In the absence of a proper drainage system in the outfield, the ground was not ready for play despite there being no rain on Sunday.
Nearly eight sessions have been lost in the second Test so far with only 35 overs bowled on the opening day.
India lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.