Home  » Cricket » Peiris shines on debut as Sri Lanka rout New Zealand

Peiris shines on debut as Sri Lanka rout New Zealand

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: September 29, 2024 14:09 IST
Nishan Peiris

IMAGE: Debutant Nishan Peiris celebrates picking up a wicket during the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on Sunday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Off-spinner Nishan Peiris picked up a six-wicket haul on debut as Sri Lanka crushed New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test in Galle on Sunday.

Following on, New Zealand were bundled out for 360 in 81.4 overs in their second innings on Day 4 as Sri Lanka claimed their biggest Test victory against the Kiwis.

Sri Lanka, who had won the first Test by 63 runs, registered a 2-0 series sweep.

The day belonged to debutant Peiris, who took 6/170, to finish with nine wickets in the Test match, the same as fellow spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who took 3/139 and 6/42 in the two innings.

New Zealand collapsed to a lowly 88 in 39.5 overs in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka's 602/5 declared as they conceded a huge lead of 514 runs, the fifth-highest ever first-innings lead in Test history.

Nishan Peiris

IMAGE: Nishan Peiris finished with nine wickets in his debut Test match. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

New Zealand, who resumed Day 4 on 199/5 in 41 overs, fared better with the bat in the second innings as Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips (78) hit half-centuries to add 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

But Peiris struck early as he got Blundell leg before wicket after a good knock of 60 to delay Sri Lanka's push for victory.

 

Phillips then built another solid partnership of 64 runs for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who stroked 67, before the former became Peiris's fifth victim.

The debutant off-spinner also accounted for Santner, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis as New Zealand were bowled out for 360.

