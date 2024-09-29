Meet the 'Heartbeat of Indian Cricket'

IMAGE: Raghuvendra Dwivedi has served as the team's throwdown specialist since 2011. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/X

Behind the scenes of Indian cricket, there's a unsung hero who has been a constant presence for over a decade.

Raghuvendra Dwivedi, affectionately known as 'Raghu', has served as the team's throwdown specialist since 2011, contributing significantly to their success.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri recently praised Dwivedi, calling him the 'heartbeat of the Indian cricket team'.

'Always good to see the Man Friday and the heartbeat of the Indian Cricket team - Raghu', Shastri posted on X, before the start of India's second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur.

Dwivedi's impact on the team's performance cannot be overstated. His tireless efforts and unwavering support have played a vital role in the success of Indian cricket.