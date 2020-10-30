Just who is Dhanashree Verma?

October 30, 2020 14:57 IST

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement in the midst of the pandemic to Dhanashree Verma.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner posted a photograph of Dhanashree and him, and captioned the post 'We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony.'

Dhanashree arrived in Dubai this month and has made a sudden impact at RCB games and with her dance, dance, videos on Instagram.

Who is this doctor-dancer-YouTuber as the lady describes herself on her Insta bio?

Yuzi and Dhanashree pose at sunset on the beach at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm hotel where the RCB team is staying.

Dhanashree is a dentist and graduated from the D Y L Patil Dental College, Navi Mumbai in 2016, which is located on the same campus as the D Y L Patil stadium where games in earlier IPL seasons were played.

'Do all you can to make your dreams come true?', she captions her graduation post with her mommy.

Her dad is based in Dubai and she has spent a lot of time there.

She owns a dance company -- the Dhanashree Verma Company -- and dances to Bollywood tracks and hip hop.

Her version of the number Burj Khalifa from the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi.

Clearly, she is a natural in front of the camera.

Yuzi seen cheerfully shaking a leg!

She definitely knows how to rock a sari.

Dhanashree chilling with her fur buddy.

Drenched in Holi colours.

Do you think she can rock the bridal outfit?

Throwback to when Dhanashree visited St Ives in Cornwal in the UK. An adventure junkie, she terms kayaking as 'one of the best decisions'.

'If you have a chance then go for it. Because at the end of the day your feet should be dirty, your hair should be messy and your eyes sparkling.'

Dhanashree twining with mommy in pink.

Her mother matches steps with her!

When Dhanashree met Masterchef Australia's Sarah Todd.

She is a water baby.

'Perfect Meal with my perfect buddies,' she says in this post.

Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram