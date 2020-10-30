News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Just who is Dhanashree Verma?

Just who is Dhanashree Verma?

By LAXMI NEGI
October 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhanashree Verma

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement in the midst of the pandemic to Dhanashree Verma.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner posted a photograph of Dhanashree and him, and captioned the post 'We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony.'

Dhanashree arrived in Dubai this month and has made a sudden impact at RCB games and with her dance, dance, videos on Instagram.

Who is this doctor-dancer-YouTuber as the lady describes herself on her Insta bio?

Dhanashree Verma

Yuzi and Dhanashree pose at sunset on the beach at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm hotel where the RCB team is staying.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is a dentist and graduated from the D Y L Patil Dental College, Navi Mumbai in 2016, which is located on the same campus as the D Y L Patil stadium where games in earlier IPL seasons were played.

 

Dhanashree Verma

'Do all you can to make your dreams come true?', she captions her graduation post with her mommy.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Her dad is based in Dubai and she has spent a lot of time there.

 

 

She owns a dance company -- the Dhanashree Verma Company -- and dances to Bollywood tracks and hip hop.

 

Her version of the number Burj Khalifa from the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi.

 

 

Clearly, she is a natural in front of the camera.

 

 

Yuzi seen cheerfully shaking a leg!

 

Dhanashree Verma

She definitely knows how to rock a sari.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree chilling with her fur buddy.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Drenched in Holi colours.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Do you think she can rock the bridal outfit?

 

Dhanashree Verma

Throwback to when Dhanashree visited St Ives in Cornwal in the UK. An adventure junkie, she terms kayaking as 'one of the best decisions'.

'If you have a chance then go for it. Because at the end of the day your feet should be dirty, your hair should be messy and your eyes sparkling.'

 

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree twining with mommy in pink.

 

Her mother matches steps with her!

 

Dhanashree Verma

When Dhanashree met Masterchef Australia's Sarah Todd.

 

Dhanashree Verma

She is a water baby.

 

Dhanashree Verma

'Perfect Meal with my perfect buddies,' she says in this post.

Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree
Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree
Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB
Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB
Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone
Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone
How I lost 15 kg by walking 10,000 steps every day
How I lost 15 kg by walking 10,000 steps every day
The woman who exposed the SCAM
The woman who exposed the SCAM
TN guv okays 7.5% med seats for govt school students
TN guv okays 7.5% med seats for govt school students
'Gaikwad has shown he is the right player for CSK'
'Gaikwad has shown he is the right player for CSK'

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PIX: Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints

PIX: Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints

PIC: De Villiers captures Kohli-Anushka

PIC: De Villiers captures Kohli-Anushka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use