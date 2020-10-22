Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB

October 22, 2020 10:59 IST

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verman in the stands. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020 is special for Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

His fiancee Dhanashree Verma has been spotted cheering at recent RCB games including the one on Wednesday when they thumped the Kolkata Knigh Riders.

Spectacular bowling by Mohammed Siraj and Chahal restricted KKR to 84/8. RCB hit up the required runs in 13.3 overs.

Dhanashree is a dancer and choreographer. She also mentions doctor in her Instagram profile.

On Sunday, Dhanashree shared pictures from the Dubai stadium, which also featured the RCB skipper's missus.