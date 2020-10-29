Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints

October 29, 2020 09:55 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Anushka Sharma dazzled in an all-black outfit as she cheered the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game in Abu Dhabi.

It wasn't a good outing though for Anu's husband and his team, who were beaten by the Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Virat Kohli -- who turns 32 next week, November 5 -- had a rare bad day at the office, scoring just nine from 14 balls.

Anushka, who is expecting Virat and her first child in January, is a constant presence in the stands during RCB games.

Also in attendance was RCB spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal's lady love Dhanashree Verma.