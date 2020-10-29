News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints

Anushka dazzles, Kohli disappoints

By Rediff Cricket
October 29, 2020 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28. Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

Anushka Sharma dazzled in an all-black outfit as she cheered the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game in Abu Dhabi.

It wasn't a good outing though for Anu's husband and his team, who were beaten by the Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Virat Kohli -- who turns 32 next week, November 5 -- had a rare bad day at the office, scoring just nine from 14 balls.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka, who is expecting Virat and her first child in January, is a constant presence in the stands during RCB games.

Also in attendance was RCB spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal's lady love Dhanashree Verma.

Anushka Sharma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Anushka and the baby bump in red
PIX: Anushka and the baby bump in red
IPL 2020, Week 5: All the Hits & Misses
IPL 2020, Week 5: All the Hits & Misses
Dhoni's sweet reaction to fan's tribute!
Dhoni's sweet reaction to fan's tribute!
Mrunal Thakur finds this actor 'WAY TOO HOT'!
Mrunal Thakur finds this actor 'WAY TOO HOT'!
10 weeks, 10 releases
10 weeks, 10 releases
What is the actual FPI cap in Airtel at present?
What is the actual FPI cap in Airtel at present?
What TN protestors scored by scrapping Murali's '800'
What TN protestors scored by scrapping Murali's '800'

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

PIX: Preity rejoices after another KXIP win

PIX: Preity rejoices after another KXIP win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use