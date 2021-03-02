News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jasprit Bumrah set to get married!

Jasprit Bumrah set to get married!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 02, 2021 21:37 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Ahead of the upcoming fourth Test against England, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons, and now it has come into knowledge that the bowler has asked for some days off as he is getting married. 

 

Sources in the BCCI in the know of developments have confirmed that the pacer is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same.

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source said.

The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the ongoing four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets.

Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England at Chennai and he returned wicketless in the fourth Test as spinners did a majority of the work.

The pacer has also been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England in order to do proper workload management.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
PIX: Bumrah has bulked up
Bumrah shares quirky post after scoring maiden fifty
SEE: Bumrah is Back!
Congress snubs Anand Sharma over ISF issue
Rahane provides insight into 4th Test pitch
Amazon apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'
Another blow to Mamata as Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP
England's tour of India 2021

Bumrah released from India squad

Select Team: Who should replace Bumrah?

