Bumrah released from India squad

Last updated on: February 27, 2021 13:45 IST

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad and will not be available for the selection for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway from Thursday, March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah had made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be released from the squad owing to personal reasons.

The BCCI also informed that there will no replacement named for Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," the BCCI said in an official statement on Saturday.

Bumrah has already been rested for the white-ball series coming up after the four-Test series.

The right-arm seamer took four wickets in the opening Test in Chennai but was rested for the second match, which India won to level the series.

Bumrah returned to play his first Test at his home ground in Ahmedabad, where India triumphed inside two days to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

Bumrah had a limited role in the third Test, where spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc with the pink ball and India did not feel the need to bowl any of their seamers in England's second innings.

In his absence, Mohammed Siraj will hope to be Ishant Sharma's new-ball partner in the final match.

A draw in Ahmedabad will be enough for India to win the series and book their place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.