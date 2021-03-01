Select Team: Should Siraj or Umesh replace Bumrah?

March 01, 2021 10:49 IST

IMAGE: Head Coach Ravi Shastri with Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

The inaugural Test at the N M stadium in Ahmedabad ended in the quickest finish in a Test since 1935 -- in less than two days.

The English and Indian cricketers, their think-tanks, the pundits and the spectators must puzzle over what the pitch for the final Test will be like when the game begins on Thursday, March 4.

Reports suggest the BCCI is likely to prepare a batting wicket for the fourth Test to ward off flak for the dustbowl pitches in the second and third Tests.

India need to win or draw the final Test if they want to be at Lord's for the World Test Championship final in June.

The BCCI must be aware that the pitch strategy could backfire and risk India's place in the WTC final if England score a shock win, hence the likelihood of a high-scoring draw with the match going on for all five days.

'Expect a good hard surface which will be firm and even bounce. It will be a batting beauty and since it's a traditional red ball match, one can expect a very high scoring contest here from March 4-8,' a senior BCCI official told PTI.

India are expected to retain their five-bowler strategy, including three spinners.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has withdrawn from the fourth Test for personal reasons, but India have a capable replacement in young Mohammed Siraj or the experienced Umesh Yadav.

It remains to be seen if all-rounder Hardik Pandya finally gets a game or spends another match on the sidelines.

Barring that change, India are expected to go in with the same group of players, who have dominated England in the last two matches.

What changes do you think India should make for the final Test in Ahmedabad?

Should Mayank Agarwal, who has a fantastic average (99.50!) in Tests played at home, come in for the sturggling Shubhman Gill?

Should Siraj or Umesh replace Bumrah?

