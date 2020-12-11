Bumrah shares a quirky post after scoring maiden fifty

Source:

December 11, 2020 22:20 IST

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed his maiden half-century in cricket on Friday, made his pleasure known by sharing a quirky post.

Bumrah, who came out as a surprise package with the bat for the visitors, smashed 55 runs to revive India's innings after the side had lost nine wickets for 123 runs. The right-handed pacer along with Mohammed Siraj (22) put on 71 for the last wicket as the visitors finished on 194.

Bumrah on Friday shared a picture of him hitting a glorious shot along with a saying "Try one new thing per day, they said".

Bumrah, who is actually famous for his deadly yorkers, had a unique and new outing on the field when he whacked bowlers all around the park.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday after getting bundled out for 194.

It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 and take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.