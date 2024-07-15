News
Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books

Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 15, 2024 11:28 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza for two consecutive sixes off the first two balls of the match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his way into the record books with two consecutive sixes off the first two balls in the fifth and final T20 International against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Jaiswal gave India a cracking start as he despatched the first ball of the match, a full toss bowled by spinner Sikandar Raza. for a six over square leg.

The ball was ruled a no-ball for a high full toss and Jaiswal made most of the free hit, lofting it over the ropes for another six to make it 13 runs from the first ball of the game.

Jaiswal etched a world record to his name as he became the first batter to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of the match in men's T20 Internationals.

Raza though had the last laugh as he dismissed Jaiswal off the fourth ball of the over for 12.

Sanju Samson's fluent 58 and Shivam Dube's quickfire 26 from 12 balls steered India to 167/6 before Mukesh Kumar wrecked havoc with the ball, taking 4/22 to bundle out Zimbabwe for 125.

India, who were shocked in the first match, bounced back in great style to win the remaining games and clinch the five-match series 4-1.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
