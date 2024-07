Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni penned an emotional note for newly weds Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.



Dhoni attended the wedding with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

'Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade!

Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you,' Dhoni posted on Instagram.'May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon! Song is for Viren uncle.'