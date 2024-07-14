News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI to release Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's cancer treatment

BCCI to release Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's cancer treatment

Source: PTI
July 14, 2024 14:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil. Photograph: Anshuman Gaekwad/Instagram

In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs one crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.

 

BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil, who had pleaded with the Board to help Gaikwad.

"Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1

crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement.

Gaekwad, son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.

"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The Board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," the statement continued.

"The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," it added.

The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Games
French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Games
Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika
Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika
'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting
'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'

'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances