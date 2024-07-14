5th T20 PIX: Samson's fifty rallies India to 167

Images from the fifth and final T20 International between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson stroked a fluent fifty to rescue India after a few early wickets in the fifth and final T20 International against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson hit a fluent half-century but Zimbabwe managed to curb India to a par 167/6 in the fifth and final T20 International in Harare on Sunday.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with a commanding 10-wicket win in the fourth match on Saturday.



Samson smashed 58 from 45 balls, hitting four sixes and a four, to rally India after a few early wickets. India were reeling on 40/3 in the fifth over before Samson put on 65 runs for the fourth wicket with Riyan Parag, who made 22 from 24 balls.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), who hit a quickfire 93 in the fourth T20I, started the proceedings with two sixes in the first two balls of the innings, including a no-ball, by Sikandar Raza.



But Raza got revenge in the same over as Jaiswal played the wrong line to a delivery on the middle and leg stump and was bowled.

Abhishek Sharma, who was dropped on 10 by Brian Bennett off Blessing Muzarabani, did not make most of the lifeline as he edged the pacer and was caught behind two balls later.



Skipper Shubman Gill, who received a reprieve on 11, was never in his fluent self on this day and smashed left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava straight into the hands of Raza in the deep.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Samson and Parag's partnership was all about prudence than theatrics, choosing the correct delivery to punish as they steadily got India back on track.



It was the right approach too considering the pitch was not precisely a belter as it was in the previous two matches, offering a hint of turn.



However, Samson showed his aggressive side when the opportunity presented itself.



He biffed leg-spinner Brandon Mavuto for two sixes in a row and the second shot was an outstanding piece of work.



Mavuto angled the ball into Samson's leg-stump, but the right-hander gave himself enough space to carve that over extra cover for a maximum.



Samson brought up his fifty in 39 balls, his second in T20Is, but Parag departed as India were looking for some late acceleration.



The right-hander perished to Mavuto while looking to clear the fence, and Samson too could not carry till the end of the innings.



He wanted to take on Muzarabani, the most impressive among home side bowlers, but ended up giving a catch to a tumbling Tadiwanashe Marumani.



Shivam Dube provided the fireworks at the end as he smashed 26 from 12 balls, with two sixes and as many fours, while Rinku Singh made 11 from nine balls.