Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Hunger to bounce back after loss was amazing': Gill

'Hunger to bounce back after loss was amazing': Gill

Source: PTI
July 14, 2024 21:11 IST
IMAGE: Pacer Mukesh Kumar finished off with figures of 4/22 to wrap up the five match T20I series win by 4-1. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill, captain of the victorious Indian team, spoke about the team's resilience after a surprising loss in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. India bounced back to win the remaining four matches, securing a convincing 4-1 series victory.

"The hunger to bounce back after the first loss was amazing," Gill said, acknowledging the initial struggle to adapt to the conditions. "We weren't used to the extra pace and bounce in the pitches," he explained. "But the way the team adapted quickly was fantastic to see."

Washington Sundar, named

Player of the Series, echoed Gill's sentiments. The unexpected loss in the first game, he said, was a wake-up call for the team. "The conditions here were similar to South Africa, with faster pitches offering more bounce," Sundar explained.

"We learned a lot from this series, and it gives us great confidence heading into the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.", he added.

 

India's next challenge is a six-match tour of Sri Lanka starting on July 27th, featuring both T20Is and ODIs. Young batsman Riyan Parag, who played a crucial role in Sunday's win, highlighted the team's introspection after the first loss.

"The first game was a wake-up call," he said. "Everyone stepped up after that, and it was a clinical performance throughout the series."

Source: PTI
