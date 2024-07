India's World Cup winning stars Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh were among the sports stars in attendance at the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Mumbai on Sunday, July 14.



Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captured the champions at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre:

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja.

Arshdeep Singh -- the joint highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup.

Former India spinner Karn Sharma, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the past.