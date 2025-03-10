HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
It's 'a dream come true' for Varun Chakravarthy

March 10, 2025 00:51 IST

Varun Chakravarthy ended the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, boasting nine scalps in three matches

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy ended the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, boasting nine scalps in three matches. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy admitted he didn't expect his campaign to turn out like it did as India scripted a memorable win against New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

The winning runs came off Ravindra Jadeja's bat. He didn't even turn to look at the ball heading towards the fence. Virat Kohli roared in jubilation and shared a warm embrace with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and then head coach Gautam Gambhir.

 

Gambhir, known for his aggression, wore a beaming smile as Jadeja stretched his hands and blew flying kisses towards the dressing room.

Behind India's daunting story of success, Chakravarthy pulled the strings and weaved spin traps to lift India to a famous title.

Chakravarthy, a prime force in India's talented pool of spin attack, was a late admission in India's 15-player squad.

He ended the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, boasting nine scalps in three matches, a "dream come true" campaign for him.

"I didn't expect to turn out like this, a dream come true. The spin was less in the first innings, and I had to be disciplined, just stick to the basics," Chakravarthy told the broadcasters after the match.

 

