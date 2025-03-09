From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 09, 2025 23:52 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma captained India to their seventh ICC Trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 iteration of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, adding a seventh ICC trophy to their cabinet while registering their third win in this eight-team event.

India have been one of the top teams in the world across formats having made it to knockout stages consistently, including entering finals of the 2003 ODI World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2023 ODI World Cup and twice in the finals of the World Test Championship in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles.

Overall, Australia are the most successful team across formats in the history of the game, having won the ODI World Cup six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023), T20 World Cup once in 2021, Champions Trophy twice in 2006 and 2009 and the WTC once in the 2021-23 cycle, to take their trophy count to 10 in global cricket events.

A look at the ICC tournaments won by India:

1983 ODI World Cup

IMAGE: Kapil Dev is presented with the 1983 World Cup trophy by Robert Carr, then the chairman of Prudential Assurance, the title sponsors of the 1983 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

With India's first-ever triumph in a global cricket event, Kapil Dev's team proved their mettle against all odds and brought down the mighty West Indies, who had won the competition twice in a row, in a low-scoring summit clash at Lord's.

2002 Champions Trophy (joint winner with Sri Lanka)

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and Sanath Jayasuriya with the 2002 Champions Trophy after India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners following the abandonment of the final due to rain in Colombo, on September 30, 2002. Photograph: Juda Ngwenya/Reuters

Despite having co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup, India fell short in the semifinal in crushing circumstances and bowed out with the resolve to get better. The team under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly entered the final unbeaten, but persistent rains in Colombo on September 29 and 30 (reserve day) forced India and the hosts Sri Lanka to share the trophy.

2007 World T20

IMAGE: India's players pose with the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy after beating Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg, on September 24, 2007. Photograph: Juda Ngwenya/Reuters

At a time when perhaps no cricket board including India took the shortest format seriously, a young squad under a young leader in MS Dhoni created history when they pipped arch-rivals

Pakistan in a tense final to win in the inaugural edition of the competition.

2011 ODI World Cup

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, after beating Sri Lanka in the final, in Mumbai, on April 2, 2011.. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The pressure was immense on the Indian team to end a long and elusive wait for the ODI World Cup trophy. Dhoni's team, with Sachin Tendulkar as the cynosure of all eyes, accomplished their mission when they beat Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai by six wickets to win their second 50-overs World Cup, after a wait of 28 long years.

2013 Champions Trophy

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, after beating England in the final. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Dhoni's leadership and his reputation as India's most successful captain when it came to ICC events got a solid boost when his side beat England in a rain-curtailed final at Edgbaston. In a low-scoring contest in which Ravindra Jadeja's late 25-ball 35 pushed India to 129/7, Dhoni's tactical acumen combined with brilliance in the field gave them a five-run win.

2024 T20 World Cup

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

With two of their biggest superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the brink of retirement in the shortest format, India were desperate to end another drought of winning an ICC event despite being favourites in each competition invariably every time.

 

It took a lot of hard work, for Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid had to bring out the players from the disappointment of losing the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home a few months ago. Unarguably the best team in the competition once again, India held their nerves to beat South Africa by seven runs to win the trophy for the second time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
