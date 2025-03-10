Not retiring from ODIs, declares Rohit

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the speculations about his career after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he is not quitting One-Day Internationals anytime soon.



Since the tour of Australia, speculations were rife about Rohit's future in team as well as his position as captain but a match-winning 76 in the final against

New Zealand has given him a new lease of life."I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy title.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.



"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever I am doing, I will continue)," Rohit added.