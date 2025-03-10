HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Not retiring from ODIs, declares Rohit

Not retiring from ODIs, declares Rohit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 00:05 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the speculations about his career after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he is not quitting One-Day Internationals anytime soon.

Since the tour of Australia, speculations were rife about Rohit's future in team as well as his position as captain but a match-winning 76 in the final against

New Zealand has given him a new lease of life.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy title.

 

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever I am doing, I will continue)," Rohit added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles
From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles
What Kohli said after India's Champions Trophy triumph
What Kohli said after India's Champions Trophy triumph
PICS: India are champion of champions!
PICS: India are champion of champions!
How Rohit's bold approach powered India to victory!
How Rohit's bold approach powered India to victory!
PIX: CLINICAL INDIA LIFT CHAMPIONS TROPHY!
PIX: CLINICAL INDIA LIFT CHAMPIONS TROPHY!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant festivities1:44

Lathmar Holi celebrations begin in Nandagaon with vibrant...

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night2:28

Vicky shields Katrina, holds her close as fan tries to...

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura2:07

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD