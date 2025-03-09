CT Final PIX: Spinners peg back New Zealand

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy final played between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Mohammed Shami took out Daryll Mitchell for 63 off 101 in the 46th over as New Zealand were 212 for 6 in 46 overs in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

Earlier, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell brought up his half-century off 91 balls in the 43rd over, the slowest 50 by a NZ batter in 11 years.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates after dismissing Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

This after Kuldeep Yadav produced a beauty first up to dismiss a dangerous Rachin Ravindra as Indian spinners reduced New Zealand to 135 for 4 after 30 overs.

The left-arm wrist spinner (2/25 in 6 overs) then removed opposition's main batter Kane Williamson (11 off 14 balls) with a perfectly flighted delivery which stopped on him, enticing a simple return catch.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav struck off the very first ball of his opening spell by removing Rachin Ravindra for 27 off 39. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Enduring an underwhelming tournament thus far, Kuldeep, India's most prolific ODI spinner in recent years, finally came to the party when it mattered.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra hit four boundaries during his innings of 37 off 29. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Ravindra (37 off 29 balls) took on the Indian pacers, hitting four boundaries and a six to give his team momentum first up as Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya struggled to contain the run flow.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra and Will Young put on an opening stand of 57. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

In fact, the opening stand of 57 between Ravindra and Will Young (15 off 23 balls) is the highest by any team against India in the tournament.

India's trump card Varun Chakravarthy (1/21 in 3 overs) got one to straighten and catch Young plumb in-front while Kuldeep executed a perfectly pitched left-arm spinner's googly which breached Ravindra's defence.

He returned to get rid of Williamson.

IMAGE: India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Tom Latham (14) and Daryl Mitchell (32 batting) added 27 runs in a sedate fourth wicket stand before the left-hander tried to sweep a Ravindra Jadeja delivery on middle stump and missed it completely to be caught plumb in-front.