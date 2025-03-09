PHOTOS: India spinners have Kiwis in a tangle

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand set India a victory target of 252 in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after having New Zealand's Kane Williamson caught and bowled. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India's spinners were the key architects of the bowling performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, while Jadeja (1/30) and Axar Patel (0/29 in 8 overs) kept the pressure on with their economical spells.

IMAGE: Opener Will Young bats. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first.

The Kiwis got off to a flyer, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on a strong partnership.

They brought up 50 runs inside seven overs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Young for 15, breaking the opening stand at 57.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra is bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra continued his attacking approach, scoring 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand found themselves at 69/2 in 10.1 overs.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson walks back after being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 11. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa, couldn't make an impact this time, falling to a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort by Kuldeep for just 11.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after trapping New Zealand's Tom Latham LBW. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand reached 100 in 19.2 overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tom Latham (14) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips (34) was bowled by Chakravarthy, leaving the Kiwis at 165/5 in 37.5 overs.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Daryl Mitchell played the anchor role, scoring a patient 63 off 101 deliveries before falling to Mohammed Shami in the 46th over.

Shami, despite being expensive (1/74 in 9 overs), claimed his ninth wicket of the tournament. Skipper Santner (8) was run out by Virat Kohli, adding to New Zealand's troubles.

IMAGE: Michael Bracewell hit a 40-ball 55 at the backend of their innings. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

However, Michael Bracewell's unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, provided a late flourish, ensuring New Zealand reached a competitive total of 251/7.

- ICC Champions Trophy 2025