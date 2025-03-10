Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet, Seeks Blessings

IMAGE: Virat Kohli takes Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara's blessings after the Champions Trophy win in Dubai on Sunday, March 9 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X

There are cricketers and there's Virat Kohli.

Once called an arrogant brat, age and success have seen him become a personification of humility, a trait that was widely apparent on Sunday, March 9, after India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Kohli bends down to take Anjum Ara's blessings as Shami looks on and smiles. Photograph: Screengrab/X

After the trophy presentation, Mohammed Shami walked towards his mother Anjum Ara with Virat Kohli walking a few steps behind.

What followed was a heart-warming moment.

IMAGE: Kohli clicks a picture with Shami and his family. Photograph: Screengrab/X

On seeing Shami's mum, Kohli flashed a broad smile and bent down to touch her feet. Anjum Ara then tapped his back and gave him her blessings.

Kohli then stood up and clicked a picture with the Shami family as they celebrated India's victory in Dubai.