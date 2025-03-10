Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet, Seeks Blessings

There are cricketers and there's Virat Kohli.
Once called an arrogant brat, age and success have seen him become a personification of humility, a trait that was widely apparent on Sunday, March 9, after India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy.
After the trophy presentation, Mohammed Shami walked towards his mother Anjum Ara with Virat Kohli walking a few steps behind.
What followed was a heart-warming moment.
On seeing Shami's mum, Kohli flashed a broad smile and bent down to touch her feet. Anjum Ara then tapped his back and gave him her blessings.
Kohli then stood up and clicked a picture with the Shami family as they celebrated India's victory in Dubai.