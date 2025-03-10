HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet, Seeks Blessings

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2025 00:28 IST

Virat Kohli takes Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara's blessings after the Champions Trophy win in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli takes Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara's blessings after the Champions Trophy win in Dubai on Sunday, March 9 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X

There are cricketers and there's Virat Kohli.

Once called an arrogant brat, age and success have seen him become a personification of humility, a trait that was widely apparent on Sunday, March 9, after India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli bends down to take Anjum Ara's blessings as Shami looks on and smiles

IMAGE: Kohli bends down to take Anjum Ara's blessings as Shami looks on and smiles. Photograph: Screengrab/X

After the trophy presentation, Mohammed Shami walked towards his mother Anjum Ara with Virat Kohli walking a few steps behind.

What followed was a heart-warming moment.

Virat Kohli clicks a picture with Mohammed Shami and his family

IMAGE: Kohli clicks a picture with Shami and his family. Photograph: Screengrab/X

On seeing Shami's mum, Kohli flashed a broad smile and bent down to touch her feet. Anjum Ara then tapped his back and gave him her blessings.

Kohli then stood up and clicked a picture with the Shami family as they celebrated India's victory in Dubai.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
