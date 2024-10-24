Is Prithvi Shaw Headed The Kambli Way?

IMAGE: Can Prithvi Shaw turn things around? Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has encountered another roadblock in his career.

The 24 year old's recent form and off-field issues have resulted in his exclusion from the Mumbai squad for coming Ranji Trophy matches.

This decision, alongside his past struggles, raises significant concerns about the future of a once-promising talent.

Inconsistent performances and reports of skipping net sessions have raised red flags within the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Shaw's lack of attendance at crucial training sessions, particularly after poor performances, coupled with a lax approach to fitness, has alarmed the team management and led to tough choices.

When the selection committee announced the Mumbai squad, Shaw's name was notably absent, with reports indicating that Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane was opposed to including him.

In response to his exclusion, Shaw took to Instagram, posting a seemingly sarcastic message, 'Needed a break thanks.'

His reported lack of discipline mirrors the career-derailing issues faced by Vinod Kambli, casting a shadow over Shaw's future. Both players enjoyed early acclaim for their extraordinary talent; Shaw captivated audiences with his aggressive stroke play, while Kambli was celebrated for his elegance and finesse.

Shaw first made his mark as a promising young batsman in the Under-19 circuit. His accolades include a debut century against the West Indies and becoming the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut at just 18 years and 319 days in 2018.

Kambli, on the other hand, made headlines in 1993 with back-to-back double centuries in just his third and fourth Test matches, showcasing his remarkable batting prowess.

Despite their shared early triumphs, their approaches to the game diverged significantly. Shaw's aggressive style has sometimes led to reckless shots and early dismissals, particularly in longer formats.

Off-field distractions have also impacted both players' careers. Kambli struggled with personal issues and the lure of fame, while Shaw faced a doping violation in 2019.

Shaw was recently summoned to court over assault allegations. Social media influencer Sapna Gill accused Shaw of molestation. The police found no evidence to support her claims. Gill appealed the decision, resulting in a summons for Shaw and the police.

Meanwhile, Kambli faced health concerns after a video in August showed him struggling to walk, raising alarm among fans. He later reassured everyone with a cheerful social media message.

Shaw's future will depend on his ability to address these issues and regain the trust of the selectors.

Many talented cricketers have seen their careers derailed despite early success, and Shaw's current situation mirrors that of Kambli, who was once regarded as a prodigy for his exceptional skills.

With his career at a crossroads, Shaw has valuable lessons to learn from Kambli's experiences, and the coming months will be critical in determining whether he can transform his path and reclaim his position in Indian cricket.