Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the 'next big thing' in Indian cricket, now finds himself on the fringes, no longer a guaranteed selection in any of the three formats.

Seeking a change of fortunes, Shaw -- who scored a Test century on debut -- recently signed with Northamptonshire in the English county championship, hoping that this stint will provide a turning point in his career. However, when it comes to the present state of his international aspirations, Shaw admits to feeling an overwhelming fear of expressing his thoughts.

The Mumbai and Delhi Capitals opening batter shared his experiences of dealing with isolation and a dearth of close friendships in his life in an interview with Cricbuzz, expressing disappointment and the need to move forward.

'When I was dropped, I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But, of course, I came here (Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs, and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies,' Shaw said.

'I'm disappointed, but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone,' Shaw added.

He revealed his reluctance to make friends due to the fear of intrusion and the risk of personal thoughts being exposed on social media.

'As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am.

'I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary.

'Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media).

'I have very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things.'