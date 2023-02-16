News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Denying Selfie

Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Denying Selfie

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 16, 2023 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prithvi Shaw

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Twitter

The car of a friend of cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked by a group of people after the batter denied them a selfie at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The Oshiwara police in north west Mumbai has booked eight people for attacking Shaw's friend's car outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav, the accused followed the car and threatened false cases if money was not given.

Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz, also in north west Mumbai, for dinner when the unidentified accused came to their and insisted on a selfie.

Shaw obliged two people with a selfie, but the same group returned and asked for selfies with the other accused.

Shaw refused this time. When they insisted, Shaw's friend called the restaurant manager and complained about them.

The accused were asked to leave the hotel by the manager. This incident angered them and when Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after dinner, some people were standing outside the hotel with baseball bats.

Shaw's friend's car was vandalised as the accused used baseball bats to smash the front and rear windows of the vehicle.

The police said they are investigating the incident. According to an official, a case has been registered under sections 384, 143, 148, 149, 427, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Prithvi Shaw gets his hands on BMW
Prithvi Shaw gets his hands on BMW
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes triple ton
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes triple ton
How Prithvi Shaw came back stronger...
How Prithvi Shaw came back stronger...
Australia overthought: Border on Head's exclusion
Australia overthought: Border on Head's exclusion
Guj court issues arrest warrant against Hardik Patel
Guj court issues arrest warrant against Hardik Patel
Shiv Sena split: SC to decide on Nabam Rebia verdict
Shiv Sena split: SC to decide on Nabam Rebia verdict
12 cheetahs from South Africa en route to India
12 cheetahs from South Africa en route to India

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

I've been judged by people who hardly know me: Shaw

I've been judged by people who hardly know me: Shaw

'Hope you're watching Sai Baba'

'Hope you're watching Sai Baba'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances