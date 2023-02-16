Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Denying Selfie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Twitter

The car of a friend of cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked by a group of people after the batter denied them a selfie at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The Oshiwara police in north west Mumbai has booked eight people for attacking Shaw's friend's car outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav, the accused followed the car and threatened false cases if money was not given.

Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz, also in north west Mumbai, for dinner when the unidentified accused came to their and insisted on a selfie.

Shaw obliged two people with a selfie, but the same group returned and asked for selfies with the other accused.

Shaw refused this time. When they insisted, Shaw's friend called the restaurant manager and complained about them.

The accused were asked to leave the hotel by the manager. This incident angered them and when Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after dinner, some people were standing outside the hotel with baseball bats.

Shaw's friend's car was vandalised as the accused used baseball bats to smash the front and rear windows of the vehicle.

The police said they are investigating the incident. According to an official, a case has been registered under sections 384, 143, 148, 149, 427, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.