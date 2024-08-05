News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?

Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 05, 2024 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: A screengrab of Vinod Kambli struggling to keep balance as he leans on a nearby motorbike for support.

Vinod Kambli appears to be facing a health crisis. A distressing video has emerged showing the former cricket sensation struggling to walk and requiring assistance from bystanders.

Kambli's battle with health issues is not new. He previously endured a heart attack and underwent angioplasty to address blocked arteries.

'Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling poor health,' media personality Narendra Gupta, who shared the distressing video, posted on social media and appealed for support for Kambli's recovery.

The cricket fraternity is deeply concerned about the well-being of the cricketer who once shared a formidable partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What do the numbers say about Vinod Kambli?
What do the numbers say about Vinod Kambli?
Kambli still bitter about Test snub
Kambli still bitter about Test snub
Vinod Kambli to be discharged from hospital
Vinod Kambli to be discharged from hospital
Olympics: Wrestler Nisha's brave battle ends in defeat
Olympics: Wrestler Nisha's brave battle ends in defeat
Axelsen retains badminton crown; An bags women's gold
Axelsen retains badminton crown; An bags women's gold
Hasina has VIP visitor soon after landing: Ajit Doval
Hasina has VIP visitor soon after landing: Ajit Doval
Kerala plans early rehab of Wayanad's disaster-hit
Kerala plans early rehab of Wayanad's disaster-hit

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Vinod Kambli Needs HELP!

Vinod Kambli Needs HELP!

'No differences now between me and Sachin'

'No differences now between me and Sachin'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances