Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?

IMAGE: A screengrab of Vinod Kambli struggling to keep balance as he leans on a nearby motorbike for support.

Vinod Kambli appears to be facing a health crisis. A distressing video has emerged showing the former cricket sensation struggling to walk and requiring assistance from bystanders.

Kambli's battle with health issues is not new. He previously endured a heart attack and underwent angioplasty to address blocked arteries.

'Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling poor health,' media personality Narendra Gupta, who shared the distressing video, posted on social media and appealed for support for Kambli's recovery.

The cricket fraternity is deeply concerned about the well-being of the cricketer who once shared a formidable partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.