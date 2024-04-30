News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prithvi Shaw faces legal heat over molestation allegations

Prithvi Shaw faces legal heat over molestation allegations

Source: PTI
April 30, 2024 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prithvi Shaw

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued summons to Prithvi Shaw on a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, challenging orders of a magistrate in connection with her complaint against the cricketer.
A metropolitan court in Andheri earlier this month ordered a police enquiry on Gill's plea seeking an FIR against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub.

It had, however, rejected another plea of Gill seeking action against police for failing to register a case on her complaint against Shaw and his friend.

Aggrieved with both the orders, the social media influencer filed a review application before a sessions court in Malad here.

 

The order passed by the metropolitan magistrate on April 3 is irregular and illegal and that court has "gravely erred" in passing it, claimed Gill's review application, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan.

On Tuesday, additional sessions judge D G Dhoble issued summons to Shaw.

The court also issued summons to the airport police here, who did not register a case when Gill had first approached them.

The matter will be next heard on June 6.

Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel.
She is currently out on bail.

After being granted bail in the case, Gill had approached the airport police station in Andheri with a complaint of molestation against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others.

She later moved the magistrate court after the police did not register a case against the cricketer.

In her complaint, Gill had sought registration of an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for allegedly assaulting her with a bat. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
Surprise Guest At Russell's Birthday Bash
Surprise Guest At Russell's Birthday Bash
Dube to dominate T20 World Cup?
Dube to dominate T20 World Cup?
PIX: LSG edge past Mumbai Indians in thriller
PIX: LSG edge past Mumbai Indians in thriller
Shah's fake video: 12 more summoned; 2 held in Guj
Shah's fake video: 12 more summoned; 2 held in Guj
Manipur women paraded: CBI chargesheet exposes cops
Manipur women paraded: CBI chargesheet exposes cops
SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy
SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh

Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances