Shaw Dropped, Told To Lose Weight

IMAGE: The Mumbai team management is also reportedly not happy with Prithvi Shaw's attitude after he was missed practice sessions. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Opener Prithvi Shaw got a big jolt as he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team because of poor fitness.



Shaw, who has managed 59 runs in the first two games of the new Ranji season, has been told to follow a strict fitness regime and shed weight to ensure his return to the Mumbai team.



His place in the team has been taken by left-handed opener Akhil Herwadkar.



42-time Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai came down hard on the former India opener. The selection committee comprising of Chairman Sanjay Patil (chairman) along Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti left out Shaw for the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura at Agartala from October 26 to 29.



Shaw has been instructed to shed weight for which he has been told to follow a strict fitness regime given by the MCA trainers.



The team management comprising of Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Head Coach Omkar Salvi wanted to send a strong message to the young opener. Apparently, Shaw's body contains 35 percent fat for which he has been asked to undergo rigorous training.



'He has been dropped, and needs to go back to training and shed some body weight to be considered for selection,' an MCA official told the Indian Express newspaper.



The team management is also reportedly not happy with Shaw's attitude after he missed practice sessions.

Shaw, who hit a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018, has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one Twenty20I.



Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has pulled out of the match against Tripura for personal reasons, which has been accepted by the MCA.

Tanush Kotian will miss the game as he has been selected in the India A squad for the tour of Australia.



Ajinkya Rahane will continue as captain with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur part of the squad for the Tripura game.