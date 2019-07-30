BCCI bans Prithvi Shaw for failing dope test

Last updated on: July 30, 2019 20:11 IST

'Mr. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw will be unable to train with his State team and/or to use the facilities of any club or other member organisation of the BCCI till 15th September 2019.. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Twitter

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month ban from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test, the BCCI said.

"Mr. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups. Mr. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances," BCCI said in a statement.



"On 16th July 2019, Mr. Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Mr. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough," it added.



The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. He tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.



Along with Shaw, two other domestic players -- Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rjasthan -- have also violated the cricket board's anti-doping code.



Shaw's period of suspension is eight months, starting from March 16 to November 15, effectively ruling him out of India's home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.