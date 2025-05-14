Is Politics Rohit's Next Inning?

IMAGE: Could politics be Rohit Sharma's next innings? Photographs: Kin courtesy Devendra Fadnavis/Instagram

After calling time on a memorable Test career, Rohit Sharma was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha, the CM's official residence in Mumbai.

Fadnavis shared a couple of pictures from their interaction on social media and lauded the 38-year-old cricketer's journey, noting, 'It was great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey!'

Rohit announced his decision to step away from Test cricket with immediate effect on May 7.

With his T20I retirement already behind him, Rohit will only play ODIs, marking the final stretch of an illustrious international career.