Rohit Sharma's Test Career In Numbers

All 12 of Rohit's Test hundreds came in the winning cause for India.
On May 7, 2025 Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ending all speculation about his future in the longest format.
This leaves India in the need of a new captain for the five Test series against England.
The 38-year-old batter was most prolific in the second half of his career, scoring 4,301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.
Three phases of Rohit's Test career
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Strike Rate
|Debut to 2018
|27
|1,585
|177
|39.62
|3
|10
|55.01
|2019-2023
|26
|2,097
|212
|51.15
|7
|6
|57.06
|2024
|14
|619
|131
|24.76
|2
|2
|63.03
|Total
|67
|4,301
|212
|40.58
|12
|18
|57.05
Rohit at home and away
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Strike Rate
|Home
|34
|2,535
|212
|51.73
|10
|8
|65.77
|Away
|33
|1,766
|127
|30.98
|2
|10
|47.93
Rohit in the subcontinent and SENA countries
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Strike Rate
|In the subcontinent
|38
|2,743
|212
|48.98
|10
|10
|64.89
|In SENA countries
|25
|1,268
|127
|28.17
|1
|6
|44.94
Rohit led India for the first time in a Test in March 2022. He won 12 of his first 18 Tests as captain with only 4 losses.
It was only in the later half of his career that he had losses piling up. Of the last 6 Rohit's Tests as captain, India lost as many as five, with a 3-0 clean-sweep by New Zealand, the first such occurrence for India at home.
Rohit's career highlights in Test cricket
Rohit made his Test debut after having appeared in 108 one-day internationals, which made him the first player ever to make his Test debut after appearing in more than 100 one-day internationals.
One of the 17 Indian players to score a hundred on Test debut (177 versus the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013-2014).
Rohit's 177 is the highest score by a Test debutant at number six.
Highest individual scores at # 6 on Test debut
|Batsman
|Runs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Rohit Sharma
|177
|Ind
|WI
|Kolkata
|2013-2014
|Doug Walters
|155
|Aus
|Eng
|Brisbane
|1965-1966
|Michael Clarke
|151
|Aus
|Ind
|Bangalore
|2004-2005
|Mark Waugh
|138
|Aus
|Eng
|Adelaide
|1990-1991
|Bryan Valentine
|136
|Eng
|Ind
|Bombay Gym
|1933-1934
|Kane Williamson
|131
|NZ
|Ind
|Ahmedabad
|2010-2011
Only 5 players have scored hundreds in their first two Test innings. Rohit is one of them!
Players scoring hundreds in first two Test innings
|Player
|Runs
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|Lawrence Rowe (WI)
|214
|New Zealand
|Kingston
|1971-1972
|100*
|Alvin Kallicharran (WI)
|100*
|New Zealand
|Georgetown
|1971-1972
|101
|Port of Spain
|Sourav Ganguly (Ind)
|131
|England
|Lord's
|1996
|136
|Nottingham
|1996
|Yasir Hameed (Pak)
|170
|Bangladesh
|Karachi
|2003
|105
|Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|177
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|2013-2014
|111*
|Mumbai
Between 2016 and 2019 Rohit scored at least a fifty in seven consecutive innings in Tests on the Indian soil -- the most for any player.
Rohit's sequence: 82 at Kolkata and 51* at Indore v NZ in 2016; 102* at Nagpur, and 65 & 50* at Delhi v SL in 2017; and 176 & 127 at Visakhapatnam v SA in 2019.
Before him, three other batsmen had managed to score six fifties in a row.
Most consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests on Indian soil
|50+ scores
|Batsman
|For
|100s
|50s
|Period
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|3
|4
|2016-2017 to 2019-2020
|6
|Everton Weekes
|West Indies
|4
|2
|1948-1949
|6
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|0
|6
|1997-1998
|6
|Andy Flower
|Zimbabwe
|3
|3
|1992-1993 to 2000-2001
It was in 2019 that Rohit opened the innings for the first time in a Test (against South Africa at Visakhapatnam) and he started in style with a solid 176.
Rohit followed this with 127 in the second innings.
Only Sunil Gavaskar had scored hundreds in each innings of a Test match for India while opening the innings before Rohit.
More importantly, Rohit became the first player ever to score hundreds in each innings of a Test on his first appearance as an opening batsman.
Rohit's key contribution in victories
All 12 of Rohit's Test hundreds came in the winning cause for India and none in a losing cause or in a draw.
No one has a higher career tally of hundreds in won matches without any in lost/drawn cause.
Most hundreds in won matches
|100s
|Batsman
|For
|12
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|6
|Warwick Armstrong
|Australia
|5
|Darren Lehman
|Australia
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com