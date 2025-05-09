Rohit Sharma's Test Career In Numbers

All 12 of Rohit's Test hundreds came in the winning cause for India.

On May 7, 2025 Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ending all speculation about his future in the longest format.

This leaves India in the need of a new captain for the five Test series against England.

The 38-year-old batter was most prolific in the second half of his career, scoring 4,301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Three phases of Rohit's Test career

Matches Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Strike Rate Debut to 2018 27 1,585 177 39.62 3 10 55.01 2019-2023 26 2,097 212 51.15 7 6 57.06 2024 14 619 131 24.76 2 2 63.03 Total 67 4,301 212 40.58 12 18 57.05

Rohit at home and away

Matches Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Strike Rate Home 34 2,535 212 51.73 10 8 65.77 Away 33 1,766 127 30.98 2 10 47.93

Rohit in the subcontinent and SENA countries

Matches Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Strike Rate In the subcontinent 38 2,743 212 48.98 10 10 64.89 In SENA countries 25 1,268 127 28.17 1 6 44.94

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after getting to 150 in the second Test against England at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit led India for the first time in a Test in March 2022. He won 12 of his first 18 Tests as captain with only 4 losses.

It was only in the later half of his career that he had losses piling up. Of the last 6 Rohit's Tests as captain, India lost as many as five, with a 3-0 clean-sweep by New Zealand, the first such occurrence for India at home.

Rohit's career highlights in Test cricket

Rohit made his Test debut after having appeared in 108 one-day internationals, which made him the first player ever to make his Test debut after appearing in more than 100 one-day internationals.

One of the 17 Indian players to score a hundred on Test debut (177 versus the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013-2014).

Rohit's 177 is the highest score by a Test debutant at number six.

Highest individual scores at # 6 on Test debut

Batsman Runs For Vs Venue Season Rohit Sharma 177 Ind WI Kolkata 2013-2014 Doug Walters 155 Aus Eng Brisbane 1965-1966 Michael Clarke 151 Aus Ind Bangalore 2004-2005 Mark Waugh 138 Aus Eng Adelaide 1990-1991 Bryan Valentine 136 Eng Ind Bombay Gym 1933-1934 Kane Williamson 131 NZ Ind Ahmedabad 2010-2011

Only 5 players have scored hundreds in their first two Test innings. Rohit is one of them!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action. Photograph: BCCI

Players scoring hundreds in first two Test innings

Player Runs Opponent Venue Season Lawrence Rowe (WI) 214 New Zealand Kingston 1971-1972 100* Alvin Kallicharran (WI) 100* New Zealand Georgetown 1971-1972 101 Port of Spain Sourav Ganguly (Ind) 131 England Lord's 1996 136 Nottingham 1996 Yasir Hameed (Pak) 170 Bangladesh Karachi 2003 105 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 177 West Indies Kolkata 2013-2014 111* Mumbai

Between 2016 and 2019 Rohit scored at least a fifty in seven consecutive innings in Tests on the Indian soil -- the most for any player.

Rohit's sequence: 82 at Kolkata and 51* at Indore v NZ in 2016; 102* at Nagpur, and 65 & 50* at Delhi v SL in 2017; and 176 & 127 at Visakhapatnam v SA in 2019.

Before him, three other batsmen had managed to score six fifties in a row.

Most consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests on Indian soil

50+ scores Batsman For 100s 50s Period 7 Rohit Sharma India 3 4 2016-2017 to 2019-2020 6 Everton Weekes West Indies 4 2 1948-1949 6 Rahul Dravid India 0 6 1997-1998 6 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 3 3 1992-1993 to 2000-2001

It was in 2019 that Rohit opened the innings for the first time in a Test (against South Africa at Visakhapatnam) and he started in style with a solid 176.

Rohit followed this with 127 in the second innings.

Only Sunil Gavaskar had scored hundreds in each innings of a Test match for India while opening the innings before Rohit.

More importantly, Rohit became the first player ever to score hundreds in each innings of a Test on his first appearance as an opening batsman.

Rohit's key contribution in victories

All 12 of Rohit's Test hundreds came in the winning cause for India and none in a losing cause or in a draw.

No one has a higher career tally of hundreds in won matches without any in lost/drawn cause.

Most hundreds in won matches

100s Batsman For 12 Rohit Sharma India 6 Warwick Armstrong Australia 5 Darren Lehman Australia

